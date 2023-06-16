Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, has filed a PIL in Delhi High Court against the movie Adipurush. The organisation said that the movie had mocked the Ramayana, Lord Ram and "our culture". The film is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles of Lord Ram, Seeta, and Ravan. Adipurush Release Stalled in Nepal: Kathmandu Mayor Objects to Goddess Sita's Birthplace Depicted in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film.

PIL Against Adipurush:

A right-wing organisation named Hindu Sena has filed a PIL in Delhi HC against the movie Adipurush. The organisation said that the movie has mocked the Ramayana, Lord Ram and "our culture".

