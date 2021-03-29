Holi 2021: Farmers, Protesting Against Farm Laws, Sing, Dance and Celebrate in Ghazipur, Watch Video

#WATCH | Farmers protesting in Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for the last 123 days sing and dance as they celebrate #Holi.

"We demand that the government should accept our demand and take back the three farm laws so that we can go home," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/6C5RaEUwNv

— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021