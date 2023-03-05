Ahead of the festival of Holi, artists in Maharashtra's Nashik area were seen making flower-shaped sweets for customers for the festival of colours. Known as "Hargangan flowers", the flower-shaped sweets are made with sugar, and lemon with added colour and are consumed on the day of Holi. Holi 2023 Places for Celebrations: From Mathura to Barsana, Popular Places in India You Must Visit During the 'Festival of Colours'.

Artists Make Flower-Shaped Sweets for Holi

Nashik, Maharashtra | Artists make flower-shaped sweets for customers ahead of Holi. Known as "Hargangan flowers" these sweets are made with sugar, and lemon with added colour and are consumed on the day of Holi.

