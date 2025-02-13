In a major breakthrough, the Khatauli police station has busted a honeytrap gang that extorted money by blackmailing individuals with explicit videos. The police arrested five individuals, including a mother-daughter duo, who were involved in recording obscene videos and blackmailing victims for large sums of money. The gang was exposed after a complainant filed a report alleging that he was lured, locked in a room with a woman, and coerced into paying INR seven lakh, a cheque for INR 27 lakh, and a Creta car. The accused were apprehended on February 12, near Gang Canal Path, with incriminating evidence, including INR 2.1 lakh, three cars, three fake police ID cards, and a hidden camera. The police’s swift action led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Masood Ahmed, Mustakeem Ahmed, Sarif, and the women, Haseena and Asma. Investigation revealed that the gang posed as police officers from Meerut SOG, demanding extortion payments and using fraudulent means to intimidate victims. Legal proceedings are underway, and the police continue to probe the gang’s operations. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Raped, Killed by Elder Sister’s Husband Who Wanted To Marry Her; Accused Burn Body To Destroy Evidence.

Khatauli Police Bust Sextortion Gang, Fake IDs and Cars Recovered 5 Arrested in Muzaffarnagar Honeytrap Racket (Photo Credits: X/ @muzafarnagarpol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)