Sangareddy, January 7: In a shocking display of animal cruelty, unidentified individuals tied the legs and mouths of 32 dogs before hurling them off a 40-foot-high bridge in Sangareddy's Eddumailaram village. The incident, believed to have occurred earlier this month, resulted in the death of 21 dogs, while 11 others remain in critical condition. The gruesome scene came to light on January 4 after a tip-off led volunteers from Citizens for Animals to the site. They discovered decomposing carcasses and injured dogs amidst stagnant water and filth.

According to a report by The Times of India, the surviving dogs were found among decomposing carcasses, with some bodies infested with maggots. The depth of the dumping site and the presence of stagnant water made the rescue operation particularly challenging. With assistance from the Animal Warriors Conservation Society and People for Animals Hyderabad, 11 injured dogs were retrieved and transported to a shelter in Nagole for medical care. 20 Street Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana: Three Men Kill 20 Canines in Mahabubnagar After Losing Pet Dog in Stray Dog Attack, Arrested (Watch Video).

Animal welfare groups have condemned the horrific incident, demanding strict action against the perpetrators. "Animal cruelty cases like this are on the rise, and the authorities must address them with the same seriousness as crimes against humans," said Prithvi Paneru, a volunteer. The rescued dogs remain under intensive care, but their recovery is uncertain due to the severity of their injuries. Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Trap and Beat Stray Dogs to Death in Broad Daylight in Jawahar Nagar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The Indrakaran police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Citizens for Animals and began an investigation to identify the culprits. Preliminary findings suggest the dogs were deliberately thrown off the bridge with their legs and mouths tied. Authorities are gathering evidence, including post-mortem reports of the deceased dogs, and questioning residents in the vicinity. Police suspect the act was premeditated, though the motive remains unclear.

