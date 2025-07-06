In a bizarre case from Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet area, a drug smuggler was arrested for hiding 10 kg of ganja behind photo frames of Hindu gods and performing pooja to avoid suspicion. Identified as Rohan Singh, the accused had sourced the cannabis from Odisha and was distributing it across the city, including Gachibowli. A viral video shows newspaper-wrapped packets of cannabis concealed behind deity portraits. Police suspect Singh is part of a larger drug network and are investigating further. The unusual hiding method stunned authorities during the raid. Opium in Anardana Goli: Delhi Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Kingpin Among 2 Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics Concealed in Ayurvedic Products.

Hyderabad Man Hides Ganja Behind Deity Photos, Arrested

Ganja #Smuggler used God's Photo, to Hide 10 kg Ganja in #Hyderabad The Special Task Force (STF) teams of Excise Dept raided two different places in #Dhoolpet area and seized 21.334 kg of #Ganja (#Drugs), worth ₹10 lakh, which was #Smuggling from #Odisha Ganja Smuggler Rohan… pic.twitter.com/PMwtgwx8rw — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 5, 2025

