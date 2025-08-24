In a horrifying crime, a man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife, dismembered her body, and dumped the parts in the Musi River near Pratap Singaram in Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Mahender Reddy, murdered his wife, Swathi (22), at their rented house in Balaji Hills, Boduppal, before chopping her body into pieces and packing them in covers. Reddy, who worked as a Rapido driver, later confessed to discarding her head, hands, and legs in a marshy pit, while only the torso has been recovered so far. Reportedly, the couple had been living in a rented house in the area for the past 25 days after a love marriage. Locals in Boduppal’s Balaji Hills area grew suspicious after hearing noises and later alerted the police, who discovered the gruesome remains. While the torso has been recovered, search operations are underway to trace the remaining parts, and investigations continue to determine the motive behind the murder. Hyderabad Murder Case: Ex-Serviceman Gurumurthy Who Killed Wife, Chopped, Boiled and Burnt Body Pieces Arrested.

Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Body Parts in Hyderabad

🟥NEW SENSE#Hyderabad#rachakonda#Medchal#Boduppal Husband who killed and dismembered his wife..! Husband Mahender Reddy killed his wife Swati, dismembering her legs, arms, head, and torso..! Mahender Reddy placed the body parts in covers and dumped them in the Musi River… pic.twitter.com/eKhVomcj5y — NEW SENSE (@Shyamsundarak6) August 24, 2025

