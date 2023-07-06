Hyderabad, July 6: A five-year old boy accidentally slipped and "drowned" in a swimming pool located in their apartment here, police said. The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy playing at the swimming pool in third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said. Telangana Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowing in Swimming Pool in Hyderabad, Case Registered.

The children informed about the incident to his father, who took his son out of the pool and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said based on a complaint. A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)