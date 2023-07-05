A woman allegedly destroyed a wine shop in Hyderabad's Nacharam after her husband died of alleged mistreatment by the staff. According to the reports, the man, identified as Nagi, fell unconscious inside Kanakadurga Wines. However, the management showed negligence by irresponsibly dumping him outside. When his wife was informed about his situation and hurried to bring him home, she found that he had already passed away. The incident occurred on Monday night. Telangana: 60 Goats Killed After Train Hits Them Over in Vikarabad.

Woman Ransacks Wine Shop Blamin Staffers for Husband’s Death

