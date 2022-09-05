The Hyderabad police arrested a 21-year-old old teacher at a madrassa for sodomising a 14-year-old boy in the Santosh Nagar area of the city. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act while the accused has been sent to judicial remand.

Check Tweet:

Hyderabad, Telangana | A 21 yrs old teacher at a madrassa was arrested for sodomising a 14-yr-old boy at Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad. Case registered under POCSO Act, accused sent to judicial remand: Police — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)