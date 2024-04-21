In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, the body of a woman was discovered in Kukatpally on the morning of April 21, prompting suspicion of sexual assault. The authorities, led by ACP Srinivas Rao of Kukatpally, have swiftly launched an investigation into the suspected rape case. The victim's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and gather crucial forensic evidence. Hyderabad Gang Rape: Five Arrested After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Secunderabad.

Woman Found Dead in Kukatpally

Hyderabad | Body of a woman was found in Kukatpally today morning. It is suspected that she was raped. We have sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. Case registered: Srinivas Rao, ACP, Kukatpally — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

