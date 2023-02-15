I am concerned about heat waves that happened last year here. Russian war of aggression has highlighted a link between fossil fuel imports & peace. India has impressive goals on renewables: Jennifer Morgan, Special envoy for International Climate Action in German Foreign Ministry pic.twitter.com/ChZlN0190p— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)