Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on UAPA charges, was released from jail today. A special court in Lucknow granted him bail yesterday, February 1. "I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now," Kappan said to media persons following his release. Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman by men from an upper-caste community. Journalist Siddique Kappan Granted Bail After Lucknow Sessions Court Signs His Order Release.

Journalist Siddique Kappan Comes Out of UP Jail After 28 Months:

I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan pic.twitter.com/ggumEzfF7l — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

