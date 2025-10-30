Tension erupted in Aligarh’s Bhagwanpur and Bulkakhedi villages on October 25, 2025, after “I Love Muhammad” was found written on the walls of four temples, sparking outrage and protests. Members of the Karni Sena also reached the spot demanding swift action. Police later revealed that the act was not driven by communal motives but by a personal dispute between local youths. Following investigation and CCTV analysis, four accused Jishant Kumar, Akash, Dilip Kumar, and Abhishek Saraswat were arrested under sections 299 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Officials said the accused attempted to frame rivals by creating communal tension. ‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Row Sparks Protest in Bareilly, Police Lathi-Charge Muslim Demonstrators After Friday Prayers (Watch Video).

‘I Love Muhammad’ Graffiti on UP Temple Sparks Tension

Police Arrest 4 Accused

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Aligarh Police).

