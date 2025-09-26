In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, police resorted to a lathi charge against Muslim protesters who pelted stones following Friday prayers over the controversial “I Love Muhammad” posters. Protesters had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards expressing their sentiments, while heavy security was deployed at both locations. IG Ajay Sahni stated that police were conducting a routine flag march when some miscreants took to the streets shouting slogans. “We are all on the streets. There is complete peace. There is no disorder of any kind… Their arrest will be ensured,” Sahni told ANI. Authorities had also carried out a flag march on Thursday in anticipation of a sit-in called by Maulana Tauqeer Raza at Islamia Ground, demanding action over the “I Love Muhammad” poster row. Police continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further escalation. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bareilly: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Dancing With Wife at 25th Anniversary Celebration (Watch Video).

‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest in Bareilly Turns Violent, Police Lathi-Charge Demonstrators

#WATCH | Visuals from the 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, UP, after Police deployed lathi charge as protestors pelted stones during the protests after the Friday prayers. pic.twitter.com/3SAb9HFLug — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

