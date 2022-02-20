Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished quick recovery to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace earlier said, adding that she still plans to carry on working.

See Tweet:

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

