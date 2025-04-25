A major scare unfolded in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet accidentally released a non-explosive aerial store during a training exercise. The heavy object crashed into a home in Thakur Baba Colony, Pichhore, creating a 10-foot-deep crater and causing significant structural damage. Fortunately, homeowner Manoj Sagar and his family escaped unhurt. The IAF issued a statement expressing regret and confirmed an inquiry has been launched. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying loud crash and dust cloud. Officials confirmed there was no explosive risk. The incident occurred amid intensified IAF drills in the region following rising tensions with Pakistan. Local authorities are now assessing damages and providing support to the affected family. IAF AN-32 Plane ‘Incident’ in West Bengal: Indian Air Force’s Transport Aircraft Crash Lands in Bagdogra After Jaguar Jet Crashes in Haryana, Crew Safe (See Pic and Videos).

IAF Training Mishap in Shivpuri

मध्यप्रदेश : शिवपुरी जिले में भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट से नॉन एक्सप्लोसिव एरियल स्टोर एक मकान के ऊपर गिर गया। इस हादसे में मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया, गहरा गड्ढा हो गया। वायुसेना ने जांच का आदेश दिया है। pic.twitter.com/YOrDp1XRKv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 25, 2025

IAF Expresses Regret

The IAF regrets the damage caused today to property on ground, near Shivpuri, by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an IAF aircraft, and has instituted an inquiry into the incident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 25, 2025

