A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today, March 7, in Haryana's Panchkula, following a training sortie. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Airbase. The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and is reported to be safe. The Air Force has initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. IAF Plane Crash in Shivpuri: Mirage 2000 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Safe (Watch Video).

IAF Plane Crash

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Panchkula, Haryana. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie. The pilot ejected from the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident: Indian Air Force officials pic.twitter.com/io5598GrrM — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Haryana’s Panchkula

Panchkula, Haryana: A fighter jet crashed near Baldwala village in the Morni Hills area, causing panic among locals. The pilot ejected safely using a parachute. Local police reached the spot after receiving the information pic.twitter.com/Zb0iWXzqGB — IANS (@ians_india) March 7, 2025

