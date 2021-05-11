IAF's IL-76 Airlifts Oxygen Containers From Jakarta Amid COVID-19 Surge in India:

An IAF IL-76 airlifted oxygen containers from Jakarta. Transfer of personnel of Indonesia's defence forces on completion of Service courses in India also undertaken. Airlift of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam & within India continues: Indian Air Force#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yCkwRQpiIA — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

