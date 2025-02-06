A tragic explosion at i’Deli Cafe inside the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium complex in Kaloor, Kochi, claimed the life of a migrant labourer and left four others injured on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Sumit from West Bengal, was working near the steamer when it exploded. All the injured were cafe employees, with two admitted to private hospitals for treatment, one of whom is in critical condition. Authorities confirmed that all the injured individuals are non-Malayalis. The blast has raised concerns about workplace safety, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion. The incident has sparked shock and grief in the local community, with authorities ensuring medical assistance for the injured. Bhandara Factory Blast: 8 Killed in Huge Explosion at Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds (Watch Videos).

i'Deli Cafe Blast in Kochi

#WATCH | Roopesh K R, Inspector of Police, Palarivattom Police Station, says, " Around 4:30 pm, a steamer exploded at I'deli cafe in Kaloor. 5 staff were injured in the explosion and one succumbed in the hospital. Others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals...Only after… pic.twitter.com/jiLXfNOqjU — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

