On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh said that would leave Punjab and shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai if he feels unsafe. The statement came after Sukh received a threat call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill him before Diwali. "I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader," Sukh said after filing a complaint to SSP Amritsar Rural. He also said, "If no arrests are made in a few days, then I would leave Punjab." Reacting to Sukh's statement, SP Jaswant Kaur, Amritsar said that Sukh already has 2 gunmen and today another gunman has been provided. "We will trace the call and a thorough investigation will be done," she added. Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Receives Death Threat, Unidentified Stranger Threatens to Kill Santokh Singh Sukh Before Diwali – Reports.

I Would Leave Punjab and Shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai

If I feel unsafe like I am feeling now then I would leave Punjab and shift to Chandigarh or Mumbai. If no arrests are made in a few days, then I would leave Punjab: Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh pic.twitter.com/cxX5T8wQmr — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Another Gunman Has Been Provided

His complaint has been received. He already has 2 gunmen and today another gunman has been provided. We will trace the call and a thorough investigation will be done: SP Jaswant Kaur, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/Iinp58f3qH — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)