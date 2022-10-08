Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has reportedly received death threats on phone call. The ex-Bigg Boss’ contestant’s father received a call from an unknown number and he was threatened saying that he would be killed before Diwali. It happened when Santokh was traveling to Tarantan. The youth reportedly told him that he would enter his house and kill him before the festival. Alfaaz Health Update: Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares the Punjabi Singer Is ‘Still Serious and in ICU’.

Santokh Singh Sukh Receives Death Threat

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh receives death threat on call: 'Diwali se pehle maarenge...'#ShehnaazGill https://t.co/GN3Pi9GHtK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 8, 2022

