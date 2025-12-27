Mumbai, December 27: A video detailing a Blinkit delivery partner's meagre earnings of INR 763 for 28 deliveries has gone viral across social media platforms, prompting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha to invite the individual for a personal meeting over lunch. The incident has reignited discussions surrounding the working conditions and compensation within India's burgeoning gig economy.

Video of Meeting Goes Viral

The widely circulated video features a Blinkit delivery rider expressing frustration over his earnings. He presented a screenshot from the Blinkit app, showing a total payout of INR 763 for completing 28 deliveries. This figure, translating to approximately INR 27 per delivery, quickly drew widespread attention and criticism regarding the sustainability of such income for gig workers. The video highlighted the significant challenges many delivery partners face in making a decent living amidst rising fuel costs and general living expenses in urban centres.

Blinkit Delivery Partner Meets Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha Invites Blinkit Delivery Partner for Lunch

Raghav Chadha's Intervention

Responding to the viral video and the public outcry, MP Raghav Chadha took to social media to express his concern. He extended an invitation to the delivery partner for lunch, stating his intention to understand the issues faced by gig workers firsthand. Chadha emphasised the need to address the welfare of those who form the backbone of the rapidly expanding gig economy, particularly in the context of digital platforms.

The Lunch Meeting and Discussion

Following the invitation, the Blinkit delivery partner met with Raghav Chadha for lunch. During their interaction, the partner reportedly shared his personal experiences, detailing the difficulties encountered in his daily work. Discussions focused on the broader challenges faced by the delivery community (gig workers), including low per-delivery pay, inconsistent incentives, and the lack of comprehensive social security benefits. Chadha listened attentively, gathering insights into the ground realities of gig work.

Broader Gig Economy Concerns

The incident has brought the spotlight back onto the welfare of gig workers in India. The country's gig economy has witnessed exponential growth, with millions relying on platforms like Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy, and Ola for their livelihoods. However, this growth has been accompanied by persistent concerns regarding worker classification, fluctuating earnings, and the absence of a robust regulatory framework to protect their interests. Activists and worker unions have consistently advocated for better wages, health insurance, and other benefits for these workers, who are often classified as independent contractors rather than employees.

