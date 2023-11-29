Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen dancing with the family members of the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, at “Igas Bagwal 2023”celebrations at his residence in Dehradun. “Igas Bagwal 2023” is being celebrated at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence this evening to mark the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. 'Igas Bagwal' To Be Celebrated at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Residence Today To Mark Successful Rescue of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Igas Bagwal 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami dances with the family members of the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, at 'Igas Bagwal' celebrations at his residence in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/ZStQjbvYWs — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)