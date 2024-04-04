IIT Bombay responded to concerns regarding job placements, disputing recent reports suggesting that over 30 per cent of students failed to secure jobs. Their tweet referenced an exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23, stating, "Only 6.1 per cent are actively seeking employment." This clarification aims to provide transparency amid discussions surrounding job placements at the institution. The tweet, posted on X, countered claims made in a recent report, which indicated that approximately 712 out of 2,000 registered students at IIT Bombay had not secured jobs during the recent campus placement season. IIT Bombay Campus Placements: 712 Students From Latest Batch Fail To Get Jobs During Placement Drive.

IIT Bombay Provides Data

Lately there has been news that over 30% of IITB students do not get jobs! An exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1% are still looking for jobs. Here is the survey result for you to decide... pic.twitter.com/ICrAQUdpVt — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) April 4, 2024

