India on Tuesday voted to reject Russia's demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. India instead voted in favour of a procedural vote called by Albania to have an open vote. Video: Ukrainian Girl, Filming in Kyiv, Captures Moment When Russian Missile Hit Across the Street.

Check Tweet:

In UNGA, India voted in favour of a procedural vote called by Albania to have an open vote instead of Russia's demand for a secret ballot on a draft resolution on Ukraine India voted 'Yes'. 24 countries (incl China, Iran and Russia) did not cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/QJqoAwmCaj — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

