Amid heightened tensions on the India-China border, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly abducted a 17-year-old boy, Sh Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh’s Siyungla area of Bishing village in Upper Siang district, says Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao.

1/2 Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

