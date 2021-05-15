India added 3,26,098 new COVID-19 infections in a day on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,43,72,907. The country also reported 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 2,66,207 with 3,890 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

