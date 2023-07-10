In the wake of heavy downpours across the country including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Maharahstra etc, the Prime Minister's Office on Monday said that PM Narendra Modi spoke to senior Ministers and officials. The PMO said that PM Modi also took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. "Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected," the PMO said. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Landslides, Flooding, Overflowing Rivers, Incessant Rainfall Unleashes Deaths and Devastation Across State.

PM @narendramodi spoke to senior Ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2023

