India Reports 1,00,636 New COVID-19 Infections, 2,427 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Dropped to 14 Lakh-Mark:

India reports 1,00,636 new #COVID19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,89,09,975 Total discharges: 2,71,59,180 Death toll: 3,49,186 Active cases: 14,01,609 Total vaccination: 23,27,86,482 pic.twitter.com/3DNEhXAN4E — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)