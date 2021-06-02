India Reports 1,32,788 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,31,456 Discharges & 3,207 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,32,788 new #COVID19 cases, 2,31,456 discharges & 3,207 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,83,07,832 Total discharges: 2,61,79,085 Death toll: 3,35,102 Active cases: 17,93,645 Total vaccination: 21,85,46,667 pic.twitter.com/wqyIwRhogm — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

