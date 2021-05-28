India's daily coronavirus cases fell below the 2-lakh mark again this month. The country reported 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and 3,660 fatalities, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. The country reported 2,59,459 discharges during the same time. India's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,75,55,457 with 2,48,93,410 recoveries, 23,43,152 active cases and 3,18,895 deaths so far.

India reports 1,86,364 new #COVID19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,75,55,457 Total discharges: 2,48,93,410 Death toll: 3,18,895 Active cases: 23,43,152 Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660 pic.twitter.com/px2jTVCVhY — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

