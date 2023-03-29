India on Wednesday reported 2,151 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, single daily COVID-19 cases in the country are the highest in five months. As per the data updated, the active cases increased to 11,903 on March 29. However, the Central government on Match 28 advised states to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on 10th & 11th April 2023 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including Oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources. COVID-19 Surge in India: Central Government Suggests Measures To Manage Coronavirus Upsurge, States To Organise Mock Drill on April 10 and 11.

Check the Details Below:

India sees single day rise of 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in five months: Health ministry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)