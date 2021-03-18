COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 35,871 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,14,74,605 Total recoveries: 1,10,63,025 Active cases: 2,52,364 Death toll: 1,59,216 Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255 pic.twitter.com/Qd3ye2ZFH1 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)