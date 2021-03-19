COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 39,726 new COVID19 cases, 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,15,14,331 Total recoveries: 1,10,83,679 Active cases: 2,71,282 Death toll: 1,59,370 Total vaccination: 3,93,39,817 pic.twitter.com/tiVP1V9UZs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)