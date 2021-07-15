According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 41,806 new COVID-19 cases, 39,130 recoveries and 581 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,32,041 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,09,87,880 and death toll at 4,11,989:

