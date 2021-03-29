India Reports 68,020 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Record Single-Day Surge Since October 2020

India reports 68,020 new #COVID19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,20,39,644 Total recoveries: 1,13,55,993 Active cases: 5,21,808 Death toll: 1,61,843 Total vaccination: 6,05,30,435 pic.twitter.com/zV6LpPLmOi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

