India on Wednesday reported its highest-ever single-day tally of 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country reported 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths during the same time. As per the Union Health Ministry, the total tally rose to 1,28,01,785 while the death toll mounted to 1,66,177.

