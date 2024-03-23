The Vajra Air Defence Warriors showcased their proficiency by conducting a successful test firing of the indigenous Akash missile air defence system. The test firing of the missile was conducted on Saturday, March 23. The Vajra Air Defence brigade during the demonstration displayed its precise engagement capability against unmanned aerial vehicles and standoff weapons, underlining the Indian Army's Western Command's readiness. AKASH-NG: DRDO Conducts Successful Flight-Test of New Generation Akash Missile Off Odisha Coast in Chandipur (Watch Video).

Akash Missile Air Defence System Tested:

Vajra Air Defence Warriors successfully conducted practice firing of the indigenous Akash missile air defence system and demonstrated its accurate engagement capability against unmanned aerial vehicles and standoff weapons: Indian Army’s Western Command pic.twitter.com/led94LolxD — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

