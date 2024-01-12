Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Friday, January 12, at 10:30 am. The test involved launching the missile against a high-speed unmanned aerial target flying at low altitude. The target was effectively intercepted and neutralized during the flight test. The flight-test confirmed the operational efficacy of the entire weapon system, consisting of the missile equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar, and the Command, Control & Communication system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO for successfully conducting the flight-test and said, "The successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country". India Successfully Test-Fires 'Pralay' Missile From Abdul Kalam Island Off Odisha Coast.

