The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) resolved a technical issue on a USAF C-17 aircraft at the Jaipur airbase on Saturday, May 17. Critical equipment was rapidly mobilised, reflecting high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks. Several photos have surfaced on social media showing IAF staff helping the USAF fix a technical snag on a C-17. Further details are awaited. Fact Check: Did 3 IAF Fighter Jets Crash in Himalayas? Old Image of IAF Crash From 2016 Goes Viral, PIB Debunks Fake Claim.

IAF Help Fix Technical Snag on USAF C-17 Aircraft

भारतीय वायु सेना की एक रखरखाव टीम ने जयपुर में अमेरिकी वायु सेना के USAF- C-17 विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी को दूर करने के लिए USAF कर्मियों के साथ मिलकर काम किया इस प्रक्रिया में कई महत्वपूर्ण उपकरणों को तुरंत जुटाया गया, जो लॉजिस्टिक सहयोग ढांचे के तहत उच्च स्तर के समन्वय को… pic.twitter.com/SVu9sCZycx — डीडी न्यूज़ (@DDNewsHindi) May 17, 2025

