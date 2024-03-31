The Western Command of the Indian Army successfully tested the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) System on Sunday, March 31. The Akash (sky) is a mid-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system built by India’s state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which also involved the development of the Nag, Agni, and Trishul missiles, as well as the Prithvi ballistic missile. Defence Ministry Signs Contract To Upgrade Indian Army’s Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System

#WATCH | The successful testfiring of the Akash Surface to Air Missile System by the Western Command of the Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/9VQmxUAXJH — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

