An Indian Army jawan, Vikas Prajapati, has alleged that he was assaulted by cops at the local railway station in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. In a video, Prajapati claimed the Circle Officer slapped him with visible injuries on his face. However, police officials have countered the allegations, stating that the jawan and another individual were drunk and misbehaved with the on-duty personnel during a routine check. A medical test reportedly confirmed alcohol consumption, and both men were arrested. Additional Superintendent of Police (South) confirmed the arrest and said legal action has been initiated as per the law. Deoria: 3 Dead, 5 Injured After Iron Pole Touches Live Wire During Shed Construction in UP (Watch Video).

Indian Army Jawan Alleges Assault by Cops at Railway Station in Deoria

भारतीय सेना के जवान विकास प्रजापति का आरोप है कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर CO ने उनको थप्पड़ मारा। CO ने कहा – "2 लोगों ने शराब के नशे में पुलिस से अभद्रता की है। मेडिकल जांच में नशे की पुष्टि हुई है। दोनों को अरेस्ट किया गया" मामला UP के जिला देवरिया का है। pic.twitter.com/VW36NReQjH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 27, 2025

Drunk Jawan Misbehaved, Say UP Police

