Tenzing Norgay National Award 2020 has been awared to Indian Army’s Lt Colonel Servesh Dhadwal for his skydiving activities. The Indian Army officer is currently the Chief Instructor of Indian Army Skydiving Team. He has also trained the Indian Army Special Forces & National Security Guards.

Tweet BY ANI:

