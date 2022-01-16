Mumbai, January 16: Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, exercised with Russian Federation Navy’s RFS Admiral Tributes on 14 January 2022 in the Arabian Sea. The exercise showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies, said reports.

