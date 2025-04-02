The Indian Navy said that on March 31, INS Tarkash successfully intercepted and seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. The seizure was made while INS Tarkash was on patrol and after it received multiple inputs from Indian Navy P8I aircraft regarding suspicious vessels operating in the area. The Indian Navy said that INS Tarkash, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, altered its course and intercepted the suspicious vessels. After a thorough search, a specialist boarding team and Marine Commandos discovered various sealed packets which contained over 2,500 kgs of narcotic substances (including 2386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin). These packages were allegedly stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel. "The suspicious dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash, and the crew underwent comprehensive questioning regarding their modus operandi and the presence of other similar vessels in the area," the Indian Navy said. Indian Navy Trains 44 Foreign Personnel in High-seas Adventure Under IOS Sagar.

INS Tarkash Seizes 2500 Kg of Narcotics in Western Indian Ocean

INS Tarkash, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy operating under the Western Naval Command, has successfully intercepted and seized over 2500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. On March 31, 2025, while on patrol, INS Tarkash received multiple inputs from Indian… pic.twitter.com/clYrBozAZM — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)