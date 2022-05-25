Challenging senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “India is not a nation” concept at the University of Cambridge in London on Monday, civil servant Siddhartha Verma, who was also present in the same room as Gandhi, countered the idea and asserted that India is indeed a nation as stated in the Preamble of the Constitution. Addressing Gandhi directly, Verma asked if the senior Congress leader’s idea of India was not only “flawed” but also “destructive” as it seemed to “whitewash a history which was thousands of years old”.

Watch Video:

Yesterday, in Cambridge, I questioned Mr. Rahul Gandhi on his statement that "India is not a nation but a Union of States". He asserted that India is not a nation but the result of negotiation between states. (His complete response will be shared once uploaded by organisers) pic.twitter.com/q5KluwenMf — Siddhartha Verma (@Sid_IRTS) May 24, 2022

