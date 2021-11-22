Indian Oil Corporation has warned people against fake dealership certificate. The company urged people to beware of this fraud. Indian Oil, in atweet, said. "It has come to our attention that fake dealership certificate is being granted to individuals. The public is advised to beware of this fraud. People are advised to visit the nearest area office of OMCs for authentication."

Tweet By Indian Oil:

It has come to our attention that fake dealership certificate is being granted to individuals. The public is advised to beware of this fraud. People are advised to visit the nearest area office of OMCs for authentication. #FraudAlert pic.twitter.com/8ARYLhBdFU — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) November 22, 2021

