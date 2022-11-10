On Thursday, Oleg Avdeev, Consul General of Russia in Chennai said that Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). "They know the language of people, as in Ukraine, most of them spoke Russian. They're most welcome in Russia," Oleg Avdeev said. Kirill Stremousov, Russian-Installed Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Kherson Region, Dies in Car Crash.

Indian Students Can Continue Their Education in Russia

Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of people, as in Ukraine, most of them spoke Russian. They're most welcome in Russia: Oleg Avdeev, Consul Gen of Russia in Chennai pic.twitter.com/2O7CMTV5gg — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

