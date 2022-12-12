A face-off took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. The face-off led to minor injuries to military personnel on both sides. However, sources claim that Indian troops in the area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops. Number of Chinese soldiers that were injured exceeds the number of Indian soldiers that were injured during the clash. On December 9, 2022 PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Indian troops contested in a resolute manner. As per sources, Chinese soldiers had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared. India, China Troops Clashed Near LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh On December 9, Minor Injuries on Both Sides: Sources.

Indian Soldiers Gave Befitting Response to Chinese Soldiers in Tawang

Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops.Number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers.Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared: Sources pic.twitter.com/hKVVIQlSp4 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)